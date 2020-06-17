Superdome officials confirm 32 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome have confirmed that 32 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employees, employed with Broadmoor LLC, have been working on renovations to the Superdome.

In the past few weeks, there has been an average of 275 workers at the Superdome every day. However, more than 500 different workers have been in and out of the Superdome in the past few weeks.

Broadmoor LLC says those workers who tested positive for the virus have been isolated away from the job site.

Superdome officials also say they have increased safety measures such as requiring workers to wear masks on the job.

