Advertisement

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

That's a 50% increase since 2017
FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13.

But starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders during the pandemic.

The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Target is also giving out $200 bonuses to workers as other retailers like Kroger and Amazon have stopped paying bonuses. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

National

NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

News

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
A three-week course aims to have teachers Google Classroom efficient, in case a second outbreak erupts in Louisiana.

Latest News

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.

National

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television’s Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.