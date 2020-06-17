Advertisement

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Teachers discuss the use of Google Classroom for distance learning.
Teachers discuss the use of Google Classroom for distance learning.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has school districts thinking about a plan “A” and “B.”

Officials with the Vernon Parish hope to continue school as normal, but they are coming up with a plan “B” for social distance learning. Teachers in Vernon Parish are going through a three-week training course, learning how to use Google Classroom.

“We have partnered with the Rapides Foundation, and we are doing a three-week training session with every single teacher in the district,” Lisa Lohman, the secondary curriculum supervisor said. “They will be able to easily adjust to adapt and overcome any adversity that we may face in the upcoming year.”

The Vernon Parish School District also secured a grant, which will give the district more 2,000 computers to help them if they have to do distance learning.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

Latest News

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment discusses special session progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell talks with State Rep. Gabe Firment about his thoughts on the special session in the legislature, including the passage of the medical marijuana bill.

News

Sailing camps underway at Lake Buhlow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Beginner sailing classes are underway at Buhlow Lake in Pineville.