Teachers looking into Google Classroom

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has school districts thinking about a plan “A” and “B.”

Officials with the Vernon Parish hope to continue school as normal, but they are coming up with a plan “B” for social distance learning. Teachers in Vernon Parish are going through a three-week training course, learning how to use Google Classroom.

“We have partnered with the Rapides Foundation, and we are doing a three-week training session with every single teacher in the district,” Lisa Lohman, the secondary curriculum supervisor said. “They will be able to easily adjust to adapt and overcome any adversity that we may face in the upcoming year.”

The Vernon Parish School District also secured a grant, which will give the district more 2,000 computers to help them if they have to do distance learning.

