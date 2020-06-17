Advertisement

The Children’s Place to close 300 stores as COVID-19 takes toll on company

Pedestrians walk passed The Children's Place retail toy store in downtown Boston Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000.
Pedestrians walk passed The Children's Place retail toy store in downtown Boston Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000.(AP Photo/Jared Leeds)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Struggling retailer The Children’s Place plans to close hundreds of stores in an effort to focus more on online sales.

President and CEO Jane Eifers announced the company is targeting to close an additional 300 stores by the end of the 2021 fiscal year, and 200 of those closures are planned for the 2020 fiscal year. The Children’s Place currently has 920 locations.

This comes as net sales decreased by more than 38% in the first quarter of 2020, primarily because of the store closures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Online sales increased 300% in the first quarter as 95% of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores were closed. Only 61 locations were open in the U.S. and Canada as of June 8.

Eifers said she hopes the transformation to an online strategy could keep the company in business, as only a quarter of its projected revenues will be based on its physical locations after shuttering nearly a third of its stores.

“We believe that our strong digital foundation, coupled with the rapidly changing shopping patterns of our consumer, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our strong value proposition and our core, digital-savvy, millennial customer, will result in the continued acceleration of our digital revenue,” Eifers said.

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

