US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

WASHINGTON (AP) - US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March. Home builders are hoping that as the nation re-opens, housing will post a strong recovery, helped by super-low mortgage rates.

But some analysts caution that the fledgling rebound could be derailed if cases of the coronavirus spike again, causing potential buyers to put off looking for a new home.

