Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family. ^ AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 17, 2020