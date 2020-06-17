Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

