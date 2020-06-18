Advertisement

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

During the past two days, in-person unemployment insurance services located near the Capitol building has reached capacity.(AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.

The latest figure from the Labor Department marks the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs.

The decline was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

