ASH’s Kittling and TCU’s Clark Exchange No. 21

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -With Bud Clark off to TCU, ASH rising senior defensive back, CJ Kittling is stepping in as the “new” No. 21 after making a pact their final game of the 2019 season.

“Since we were little, we’ve been playing together,” CJ Kittling said. “He told me at the last game, he wanted me to take over the number 21. I need to do that because he’s taught me a lot. Rich Fit in Alexandria has been getting a lot of us athletes ready for our seasons, so I know I’ll be ready to take on that challenge,” he added.

“Big Tank” is Pushing to start in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy and Eric Taylor highlight LSU’s stacked signing class of 2020, and they are pushing to start.

Beck relives Tigers’ National Championship run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The 2019 LSU Tiger football season will go down in the record books as they finished 15-0 in route to winning a national title.

Demons return for voluntary workouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Northwestern State Demons got back to work on June 10th with over 10 student-athletes from five sports returning for workouts after the NCAA allowed teams to return for workouts on June 1st.

4 Louisiana prep football teams have players who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, LHSAA says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robin Fambrough
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said four parishes have reported having one school each with football players who have tested positive for coronavirus.`

Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name, with Native American advocates believing the climate is right for action despite no evidence owner Dan Snyder is considering it.

MLB offers 60-game schedule, full prorated pay

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By RONALD BLUM
The financial feud between Major League Baseball and its players took a step toward an agreement that could lead to a pandemic-delayed season after Commissioner Rob Manfred traveled to Arizona to meet with players’ union head Tony Clark.