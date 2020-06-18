ASH’s Kittling and TCU’s Clark Exchange No. 21

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -With Bud Clark off to TCU, ASH rising senior defensive back, CJ Kittling is stepping in as the “new” No. 21 after making a pact their final game of the 2019 season.

“Since we were little, we’ve been playing together,” CJ Kittling said. “He told me at the last game, he wanted me to take over the number 21. I need to do that because he’s taught me a lot. Rich Fit in Alexandria has been getting a lot of us athletes ready for our seasons, so I know I’ll be ready to take on that challenge,” he added.

