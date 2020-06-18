Beck relives Tigers’ National Championship run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The 2019 LSU Tiger football season will go down in the record books as they finished 15-0 in route to winning a national title.

Former ASH baseball and current Tiger Matthew Beck witnessed that season firsthand. He says that the vibes the team brought to the campus amazed him.

“The only way I can describe it is that it was contagious,” Beck said. “You could feel on campus that something big was going on in Baton Rouge.”

Beck was fortunate enough to witness the Tigers’ win the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Georgia and the title game against Clemson in person.

“Being a student and a fan, it was just the most incredible run that a college football team has ever been on,” Beck said. “Getting to see that for senior year part one was pretty awesome. Getting the chance to see that team execute at such a high level and compete, it truly was special.”

