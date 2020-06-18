“Big Tank” is Pushing to start in 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy and Eric Taylor highlight LSU’s stacked signing class of 2020, and they are pushing to start.

“We are brothers, but we all want to compete and that’s what I’m going to do,” four star freshman Jacobian Guillory said. “It’s harder than what I expected, but I only see myself getting better in LSU’s program,” he added.

After four years, LSU is bringing back their 4-3 defense, and bringing in three 4-star freshman defensive tackles is the icing on the cake. Guillory finished with 38 tackles, 10 solo, his freshman year and helped the ASH Trojans to the second round of the Louisiana Class 5A playoffs. His senior season, he topped off 76 tackles, 57 solo, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

