Advertisement

Bills on taxing the gaming industry advance in legislature

Rep. John Stefanksy, R-Crowley, said the proceeds of a tax on fantasy sports contests would go to early childhood education.
Rep. John Stefanksy, R-Crowley, said the proceeds of a tax on fantasy sports contests would go to early childhood education.(LSU Manship School News Service)
By Kathleen Peppo
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - Two bills involving taxes on the gaming industry advanced in the Legislature Wednesday.

One of the bills would levy a tax on fantasy sports contests. The other would create a tax break for promotional play wagers at casinos.

The first bill is the final piece of legislation that would allow fantasy sports to become legally active in Louisiana. It would levy an 8 percent state tax on the net revenue of fantasy sports contests.

The House approved the bill 83-9.

Rep. John Stefanksy, R-Crowley, said the proceeds of the tax would go to early childhood education.

Stefansky noted that when the Legislature passed a bill in 2018 to let voters in each parish decide if they wanted to legalize betting on fantasy sports, lawmakers stated that unless the wagering was taxed, it could not come into effect.

Voters in 47 of the 64 parishes approved fantasy sports betting.

The Senate voted 26-8 to approve the tax break for promotional play wagers. It would cost the state $11.2 million in lost revenues in the next fiscal year, starting July 1, and a total of $83 million over five years

The bill is designed to help the casino industry after the major hit it took from the COVID-19 shutdown. The bill would allow each casino to give customers $5 million in free promotional play wagers without having to pay state taxes on those amounts. Anything above $5 million would be taxed at the normal rate, 21.5 percent.

The Legislature is planning to cut spending on higher education by $21 million as it struggles to balance next year’s budget, and the added revenue losses from this bill and others aimed at helping businesses recover from the virus shutdown could force more budget cuts.

In May, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee rejected a more costly resolution to suspend taxes on all promotional play wagers in the gaming industry. That would have cost the state $29 million in tax revenues next year and $217.9 million over five years.

Copyright 2020 LSU Manship School News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reactions to Executive Order for police reform

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local law enforcement leaders and city officials react to the President's Executive Order for Police Reform.

State

More legislation aimed at lowering car insurance rates advances

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Hunt
House and Senate committees passed more legislation Wednesday aimed at lowering car insurance rates in Louisiana by limiting damage lawsuits.

News

Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Public hearing for the Entrance Road annexation on June 22nd.

News

Free lunch for first responders

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders.

Latest News

News

Teachers looking into Google Classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Corey Howard
A three-week course aims to have teachers Google Classroom efficient, in case a second outbreak erupts in Louisiana.

News

Exclusive interview with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Our Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview at the White House.

News

Kincaid Lake boating accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake.

State

Bill to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers in La. dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Houston
Lawmakers killed a proposal that would end ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement, a policy that makes it nearly impossible to sue an officer who’s hurt someone, even if they’ve broken the law.

News

Black Lives Matter: Community leaders speak on race relations in Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Protestors across the nation and in Cenla have started speaking out against racism and protesting in the name of change, even as a global pandemic continues.

News

Local attorney killed in boating accident on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont
A prominent, local attorney was killed in an apparent boating accident on Kincaid Lake on Wednesday, June 17.