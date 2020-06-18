Advertisement

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, responds to reporters before a briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and other national security officials on the details of the threat that prompted the U.S. to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker’s ribs.

Rene Boucher was scheduled to be re-sentenced on July 27. Boucher served a 30-day sentence, and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attacking his then-neighbor Paul. Federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, stating 30 days was too lenient considering Paul’s injuries.

A federal appeals court agreed to re-sentence Boucher and vacate his 30-day sentence. Boucher’s attorney said the decision to re-sentence Boucher was giving prosecutors a second chance and this wouldn’t happen if the incident didn’t involved a Senator.

