Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker’s ribs.

Rene Boucher was scheduled to be re-sentenced on July 27. Boucher served a 30-day sentence, and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attacking his then-neighbor Paul. Federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, stating 30 days was too lenient considering Paul’s injuries.

A federal appeals court agreed to re-sentence Boucher and vacate his 30-day sentence. Boucher’s attorney said the decision to re-sentence Boucher was giving prosecutors a second chance and this wouldn’t happen if the incident didn’t involved a Senator.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.