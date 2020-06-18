Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

ATLANTA — Prosecutors say the Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks kicked him after shooting him in the back and didn’t give him medical attention for more than two minutes. Officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with murder. Prosecutors say Brooks grabbed a Taser from police and ran but fired it from too far away to reach the white officer. Rolfe’s lawyers say he feared for his safety and opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot.” A second officer is charged with aggravated assault. The black man’s killing rocked a nation already roiling from George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,008 words, photos, video.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PROSECUTORS

Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police. Progressive prosecutors ushered into office on promises of overhauling the criminal justice system are also seizing the moment. They are throwing their weight behind proposals to scrap laws that conceal police records from the public, and barring prosecutors from accepting campaign cash and police union endorsements. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Tarm. SENT: 999 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRACTIC FUNDRAISING

WASHINGTON — A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 608 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia.

— PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM-NAME REVIEW — Georgia’s public university system announced it will review the names of all the buildings and colleges on its campuses weeks after a column in a college newspaper advocated for changing the name of one school

— PLANT EXPLOSION — An official in a Georgia county says an explosion and flash fire badly burned the head, face and hands of a worker at a pyrotechnic plant

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina.

POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — An anti-poverty coalition is scheduled to hold a virtual march as part of the Poor People’s Campaign to highlight the plight of struggling U.S. residents. The Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington is slated for Saturday. Modeled after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last organizing effort in 1968, the new campaign seeks to bring the issue of poverty to the American consciousness. Organizers say poor coal miners from Kentucky and Apache tribal members from Arizona will speak about their experiences during the live-streamed gathering. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 610 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama.

— PLANE CRASH-PILOT KILLED — A plane crash in Alabama has killed a pilot. Media outlets reports that Eddie Gideon died when his crop duster plane went down into a private property near his home in Atmore Tuesday morning.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Developing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana

— BRUSH FIRE-SHOOTING DEATH — A Louisiana man has been arrested in the death of a woman found by firefighters while they were putting out a brush fire

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-OPEN CARRY

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge has ruled Mississippi’s capital city cannot restrict the state’s open carry law as it did following the shooting deaths of two children during the coronavirus pandemic. The consent decree between the city of Jackson, its mayor and a state representative was filed Friday. It says the city can’t restrict open carry unless state or constitutional law is changed first to allow it. The ban was issued in April after the mayor said the open carry law contributed to gun violence in Jackson. The state representative filed a lawsuit shortly after. The mayor then allowed the ban to expire days later. SENT: 233 words.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-OLE MISS

JACKSON, Miss. — A state board could vote on a proposal to move a Confederate monument from a prominent spot at the University of Mississippi. Developing.

— RURAL HOSPITALS-MISSISSIPPI — A bill headed to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves would create a new office focused on rural health initiatives

