Demon Dazzlers for 2020-21 named at NSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) – The 2020-21 members of the Demon Dazzlers at Northwestern State University have been selected. The Demon Dazzlers serve as the official dance line for Northwestern State.

Sarah Talbot of Baton Rouge is the group’s captain while Ashley Henry of Slidell is co-captain, JirNeicia Ward of Bossier City is lieutenant and Mallory Martinez of Jennings is the manager.

Those selected are Hannah Knoff of Baton Rouge, Abigail Miller of Slidell, Isabelle Duhon and Jacquelyn Kay of Bossier City, Mary Strickland of Metairie, Alphonse Engram of DeRidder, Kayla Smith and John Jefferson of Shreveport, Tlen Mason of Marshall, Texas, Brittany Davis of Houston, Raegan Washington of Natchitoches and Ariel Theriot of Houma.

During the fall semester, the Demon Dazzlers perform at pep rallies and the annual Christmas Gala. They also are included as members of The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band and perform at home football games. During the spring semester, the Dazzlers perform at home basketball games and occasionally will participate in dance competitions. They also perform for various organizations and events around campus throughout the school year.

