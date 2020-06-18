Demons return for voluntary workouts

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons got back to work on June 10th with over 10 student-athletes from five sports returning for workouts after the NCAA allowed teams to return for workouts on June 1st.

NSU partnered with the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to make guidelines that include COVID-19 antibody testing for student-athletes before starting workouts.

Newly hired strength coach Erik Schwager says it’s been an adjustment starting off.

“It’s kind of one of those things where you’re so excited to go,” Schwager said. “You talk to athletes about being a thermostat and you have to sit back and be the thermostat yourself.”

The Southland Conference canceled the remaining spring sports competitions on March 14th, which also cut the offseason programs for fall sports. Schwager realizes the three month break and wants to ease athletes into team workouts.

“You have to make sure to not go overboard with kids coming back and not knowing what they’ve done all summer,” Schwager said. “We have to take our time and see where they’re at and go from there, but it’s been a blast the past couple days having kids on the field and in the weight room.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.