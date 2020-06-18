Advertisement

Early voting for Presidential Preference Primary begins June 20

Voting
Voting(WAFB)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary begins Saturday, June 20. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is encouraging all eligible Louisianans to consider voting early.

Early voting continues through Saturday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, June 21 and Sunday, June 28.

Only registered Democrats or Republicans will be eligible to vote in their party’s respective Presidential Preference Primary.

Voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, may have a local election on their ballot.

Those 24 parishes include: Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.

Voters can utilize the free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, election day voting site and view their sample ballot.

Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet.

Election Day for the PPP and Municipal Primary is Saturday, July 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

