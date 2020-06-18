Advertisement

Free lunch for first responders

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - First responders in the Vernon Parish are in for a real treat.

This Friday, Labby’s Funeral Home will be handing out free lunches to first responders. The funeral home says lunches out not limited to Vernon Parish first responders, but everyone’s welcome.

“Unfortunately, in the business, we’re in we deal with law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs on a regular basis,” Robert Laurent, the general manager of Labby’s Funeral Home said. “I just felt like now was a good time, that I’d like to just show some appreciation to them for everything they’ve done.”

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

