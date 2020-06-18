Grant Parish deputy receives Life Saving Award

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The American Police Hall of Fame has chosen Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, as the recipient of a Life Saving Award.

On April 19, a motorist stopped Flory and told him of a building possibly on fire, north of Pollock.

Flory responded and found a home to be fully engulfed in flames. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Flory ran around the house and could hear someone in distress. He found a woman lying in the threshold of a door, partially on a porch.

Flory pulled the woman away from the burning house. Another passing motorist stopped and helped him to continue pulling the woman away from the flames, to safety.

The victim received third-degree burns to 80% of her body, but doctors believe that she will survive.

