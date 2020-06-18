Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday's order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule. Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.

SHANNON, Miss. (AP) — A high school football player in Mississippi has died after collapsing on the field at practice. News outlets report the Lee County coroner identified the student as 16-year-old Jakobe Cooper. The school district says Cooper collapsed during a routine football practice Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tupelo. His body was sent to the state crime lab to determine his official cause of death. News outlets report Cooper was a sophomore at Shannon High School who played running back and linebacker.