Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a 77-year-old Mississippi deputy sheriff. James Blair was shot to death Friday while taking a man to a mental health facility in Simpson County. Sheriff Paul Mullins says Blair had a “lifelong commitment” to public safety. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Mullins. Investigators have charged 22-year-old Joaquin Blackwell with capital murder. They say they believe Blackwell overpowered Mullins, took the deputy's gun and killed him, then ran into the woods. Blackwell was caught the next day and is jailed without bond.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. He says the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation. About 56% of Louisiana households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone so far. That's compared to a national rate topping 61%. Edwards says Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South in its participation rate. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure Wednesday from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support Jordan’s bill. Backers said the immunity is so sweeping it’s nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association said the measure would make it harder for officers to combat crime.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.