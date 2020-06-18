Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department isn't providing the daily update on the state’s coronavirus data, saying it was “reviewing all data” on the outbreak. No further information was immediately Thursday provided from the Department of Health about the interruption in releasing daily information about deaths from COVID-19 and the number of people who have tested positive for the disease. The disruption comes as case numbers have shown spikes as Louisiana reopens more businesses and loosens its restrictions on activities. More information was expected at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Thursday afternoon news conference scheduled to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response. Edwards has said too many people are ignoring public health officials’ continued calls for precautions.

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers. The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields is nearing final passage. It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday. It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations. Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy's federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.