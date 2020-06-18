Advertisement

Horses stolen from animal rescue operation in Acadia Parish

(WBAY)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided to News Channel Five by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - An Acadia Parish man is accused of stealing seven horses from an animal rescue operation in Acadia Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Frederick A. Loewer, 76, allegedly sold seven horses without the owner’s permission and kept the money from the sales. Investigators believe the horses were sold on or about May 5 and on May 26.

At this time, six of the seven horses have been recovered. Four were found at a livestock dealer in north Louisiana. Two were located at a farm in Acadia Parish. The estimated value of the stolen livestock is $14,000.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Because the crime was immediately reported to authorities and the victim had good records of the livestock, we were able to quickly identify and locate the animals. I urge anyone who owns livestock to brand, tag, microchip or tattoo your animals so they can be easily identified and, of course, keep thorough records.”

The investigation is ongoing. Loewer is charged with seven counts of livestock theft. In addition, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Loewer with one count of intimidating a witness. If convicted, the suspect faces jail time and/or a fine.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 LDAF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body camera resolution for JPSO deputies to wear body cams

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
State lawmakers in Baton Rouge are considering several bills that are intended to reform police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.

News

Petition for changing Pineville High School's mascot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There are some petitions gaining a lot of attention on social media. One is a petition to remove the "Rebel General" as Pineville High School's mascot. The other is to keep the mascot as it is.

News

Director of La. Democratic Party talks DACA, LGBTQ rights decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat Party, shares his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decisions on DACA and LGBTQ rights.

News

Ward 10 schools offering new cybersecurity program this upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools here in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

Latest News

News

Scrounging up rent money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Desperate times call for desperate measures. This pandemic has turned many lives upside down. Sometimes, you've got to get creative to scrounge up that money for rent.

News

Ward 10 schools new curriculum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mainly dry conditions continue through Saturday!

News

St. Anthony School Garage Sale

Updated: 5 hours ago
Aimee Hayes previews the St. Anthony School White Elephant Garage Sale in Bunkie

News

Kisatchie National Forest Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Stacy Blomquist with an update from Kisatchie National Forest. What sites are open and what still remains closed.

News

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, continues his discussion on car insurance