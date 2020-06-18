Horses stolen from animal rescue operation in Acadia Parish

The following information was provided to News Channel Five by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - An Acadia Parish man is accused of stealing seven horses from an animal rescue operation in Acadia Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Frederick A. Loewer, 76, allegedly sold seven horses without the owner’s permission and kept the money from the sales. Investigators believe the horses were sold on or about May 5 and on May 26.

At this time, six of the seven horses have been recovered. Four were found at a livestock dealer in north Louisiana. Two were located at a farm in Acadia Parish. The estimated value of the stolen livestock is $14,000.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Because the crime was immediately reported to authorities and the victim had good records of the livestock, we were able to quickly identify and locate the animals. I urge anyone who owns livestock to brand, tag, microchip or tattoo your animals so they can be easily identified and, of course, keep thorough records.”

The investigation is ongoing. Loewer is charged with seven counts of livestock theft. In addition, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Loewer with one count of intimidating a witness. If convicted, the suspect faces jail time and/or a fine.

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

