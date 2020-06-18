IFC Films debuts trailer for “The Rental”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Between this and “You Should Have Left,” filmmakers seem intent on trying to scare anyone out of the idea of moving to a new house…even if it’s just a rental.

IFC Films has released a trailer for their new thriller “The Rental,” directed by Dave Franco, the brother of actor James Franco (Spider-Man, Pineapple Express, The Disaster Artist). This serves as his feature directorial debut.

“Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dan Stevens and Alison Brie star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (NEIGHBORS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, THE DISASTER ARTIST).”

The film is set to arrive in theaters and on VOD on July 24.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.