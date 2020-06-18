Advertisement

IFC Films debuts trailer for “The Rental”

Dave Franco
Dave Franco(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Between this and “You Should Have Left,” filmmakers seem intent on trying to scare anyone out of the idea of moving to a new house…even if it’s just a rental.

IFC Films has released a trailer for their new thriller “The Rental,” directed by Dave Franco, the brother of actor James Franco (Spider-Man, Pineapple Express, The Disaster Artist). This serves as his feature directorial debut.

The film is set to arrive in theaters and on VOD on July 24.

