LA Lottery
LA Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-15-23-28-29
(seven, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
06-18-20-23-35-39
(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $475,000
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
9-0-2-4
(nine, zero, two, four)
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million