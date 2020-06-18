Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana skips daily virus update, says reviewing its data

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s health department isn't providing the daily update on the state’s coronavirus data, saying it was “reviewing all data” on the outbreak. No further information was immediately Thursday provided from the Department of Health about the interruption in releasing daily information about deaths from COVID-19 and the number of people who have tested positive for the disease. The disruption comes as case numbers have shown spikes as Louisiana reopens more businesses and loosens its restrictions on activities. More information was expected at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Thursday afternoon news conference scheduled to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response. Edwards has said too many people are ignoring public health officials’ continued calls for precautions.

LOUISIANA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

Southeastern Louisiana parish to move Confederate statue

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A parish in southeastern Louisiana has voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse. Local media report that the Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday night to move the statue that has stood for more than a century. The Advocate reports that at the base of the statue are the words: “The principles for which they fought live eternally.” It’s not clear when the statue will be removed. Protests against racism across the country have moved many cities and towns to revisit public monuments to the Confederacy.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Plan to study police tactics, bias in Louisiana near passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are poised to create a study group to make recommendations about how to improve police training and tactics, address misconduct and recognize racial bias by officers. The legislation by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields is nearing final passage. It received unanimous backing of the Senate on Sunday and easily sped through the House criminal justice committee without objection Thursday. It moves next to the House floor, backed by state law enforcement organizations. Fields sought to create the Police Training, Screening and Deescalation Task Force in response to the death of George Floyd.

HIDDEN GULF SPILL

Energy company sues US over costs from continuing oil leak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy's federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.

BRUSH FIRE-SHOOTING DEATH

Police: Man arrested in death of woman found near brush fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested in the death of a woman found by firefighters while they were putting out a brush fire. Baton Rouge police say 53-year-old Kim Powell was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder. The body of 25-year-old Courtney Lee was found Saturday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner told news outlets that Lee had been shot multiple times. It's unclear whether the brush fire is linked to Lee's death. Powell has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The prison's records did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA

Edwards says too few in Louisiana have responded to census

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. He says the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation. About 56% of Louisiana households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone so far. That's compared to a national rate topping 61%. Edwards says Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South in its participation rate. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Lawmakers stall bill striking at Louisiana officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure Wednesday from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support Jordan’s bill. Backers said the immunity is so sweeping it’s nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association said the measure would make it harder for officers to combat crime.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

Whereabouts of slave owner bust from New Orleans unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.