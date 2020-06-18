Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

DEPUTY KILLED-MISSISSIPPI

Hundreds attend funeral of slain Mississippi deputy sheriff

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a 77-year-old Mississippi deputy sheriff. James Blair was shot to death Friday while taking a man to a mental health facility in Simpson County. Sheriff Paul Mullins says Blair had a “lifelong commitment” to public safety. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor Mullins. Investigators have charged 22-year-old Joaquin Blackwell with capital murder. They say they believe Blackwell overpowered Mullins, took the deputy's gun and killed him, then ran into the woods. Blackwell was caught the next day and is jailed without bond.

2020 CENSUS-LOUISIANA

Edwards says too few in Louisiana have responded to census

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. He says the state’s participation rate is among the lowest in the nation. About 56% of Louisiana households have responded to the census online, by mail or by phone so far. That's compared to a national rate topping 61%. Edwards says Louisiana ranks 44th in the nation and last in the Deep South in its participation rate. Census data determines how many members of Congress a state has and is used to divvy up significant sums of federal dollars that flow to states.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE

Lawmakers stall bill striking at Louisiana officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker’s effort to eliminate police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death was shelved by Republicans on a state House committee. The House civil law committee voted 9-7 against the measure Wednesday from Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan. More than a dozen black lawmakers stood together in the room to support Jordan’s bill. Backers said the immunity is so sweeping it’s nearly impossible to hold officers accountable for excessive force when prosecutors refuse to bring criminal charges. Opponents said legal avenues exist to prosecute police for excessive force. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association said the measure would make it harder for officers to combat crime.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

Whereabouts of slave owner bust from New Orleans unknown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner toppled by protesters in New Orleans and thrown into the Mississippi River remain unknown after a group of men fished the bust out of the water. A video shows the group using ropes and a plank to lift the paint-splattered likeness of John McDonogh on Sunday and load it onto a pick-up truck. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office told The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that it's considered stolen property, and whoever has it should contact the city regarding its return.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWSUIT LIMITS

Louisiana businesses to be shielded from most virus lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana businesses are receiving state protection from most lawsuits involving COVID-19 deaths or injuries. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a package of measures that provides the sweeping liability limitations. Three Republican-sponsored bills offering the lawsuit shields won support from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. The Democratic governor announced he’d signed the measures among a long list of bill signings released Monday and Tuesday. Edwards didn’t comment on the bills, which took effect immediately and are retroactive to March 11. Supporters say the measures will protect businesses who offered needed services to the public despite the risks of the coronavirus pandemic from frivolous lawsuits.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

$250 payment proposed for Louisiana's front-line workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a proposal to give grocery store employees, nurses, bus drivers and other front-line workers who stayed on their jobs in the early days of Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak a one-time $250 payment. A bill providing that hazard pay from $50 million in federal virus aid started advancing Wednesday in the House. Democratic lawmakers are pushing the proposal in an ongoing special session that has focused on business recovery from the pandemic. They’re trying to broker a deal with Republicans who need some Democratic support to pass certain business tax breaks and other pro-business measures. But disagreement remains over how to fund the payments.

MISSISSIPPI PRISONS

Ex-Louisiana warden confirmed as Mississippi prisons leader

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators have confirmed Burl Cain as the new commissioner of the state prison system. The 77-year-old Cain is a former warden of Angola prison in Louisiana, and he faced ethics questions in that state. A committee unanimously endorsed him Tuesday, and the Senate confirmed him Wednesday. Mississippi’s prison system came under federal investigation early this year after inmates died during outbursts of violence. Lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates say the State Penitentiary at Parchman is dangerous and infested by vermin. Cain says he will fix Parchman.