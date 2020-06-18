Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards' public schedule - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards give remarks during Northern Exposure 2020, a virtual meeting with North Louisiana Chambers (11:00 AM CDT) and holds a media briefing on Louisiana's response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Louisiana State Capitol, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/LouisianaGov

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses curtailing illicit finance - 'Transatlantic Initiatives Curtailing Illicit Finance' Hudson Institute virtual event, on 'the U.S. and UK's unique responsibility to confront transnational corruption and other economic crime'. Speakers include Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and UK Member of Parliament John Penrose

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute press, press@hudson.org

https://www.hudson.org/events/1830-video-event-senator-bill-cassidy-and-john-penrose-mp-on-transatlantic-initiatives-curtailing-illicit-finance62020

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jun. 20 CANCELED: Impressions Expo - CANCELED: Impressions Expo, formerly Imprinted Sportswear Show for the decorated apparel and imprinted products industry, printing, embroidery, promotional products, retail, and marketing * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: https://impressionsexpo.com/baton-rouge/, https://twitter.com/issshows

Contacts: Josh Carruth, Impressions Expo, Josh.Carruth@Emeraldx.com, 1 678 781 7905

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Sunday, Jun. 21 CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention - CANCELED: Hearing Loss Association of America Convention * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with HLAA hosting Experience HLAA! online event 18-19 Jun

Location: New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.hearingloss.org, https://twitter.com/HLAA

Contacts: Nancy Macklin, HLAA Director of External Affairs, nmacklin@hearingloss.org, 1 301 657 2248

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 ISBRA Congress - International Society of Biomedical Research on Alcoholism (ISBRA) Congress. Joint event with the Research Society on Alcoholism Annual Scientific Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.isbra.com/

Contacts: ISBRA, isbra@isbra.com, 1 303 355 6420

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 Research Society on Alcoholism Annual Scientific Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.rsoa.org/

Contacts: Pamela Marett, RSA, Pamrsoa@gmail.com

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Saturday, Jul. 04 Early voting begins in Louisiana for the 11 Jul presidential preference primary - Early voting begins in Louisiana for the 20 Jun presidential preference primary * Excluding 21 and 28 Jun * Primary rescheduled twice from April, first to June and then finally to 11 Jul, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.sos.la.gov, https://twitter.com/Louisiana_sos, #GeauxVote

Contacts: Tyler Brey, Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, tyler.brey@sos.la.gov, 1 225 362 5086, 1 443 605 7870

Saturday, Jun. 20 POSTPONED: Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary - POSTPONED: Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary, with 50 delegates available for Democrats, and 46 for Republicans * Ahead of the 3 Nov presidential * Postponed a second time, to 11 Jul following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was originally supposed to be held on 4 Apr

Weblinks: http://sos.la.gov, https://twitter.com/Louisiana_sos

Contacts: Louisiana Secretary of State Elections Division, elections@sos.louisiana.gov, 1 225 922 0900