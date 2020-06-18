Advertisement

LSU announces summer graduation plans

LSU's spring 2020 celebrations will have to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LSU's spring 2020 celebrations will have to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Louisiana State University)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials have announced commencement ceremony plans to celebrate those graduating after the summer semester.

Officials with LSU announced Thursday, June 18 that due to the ongoing pandemic, the university would be holding a virtual ceremony to honor those graduating. The ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 7.

The virtual ceremony will be held on LSU’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. The school also announced diplomas will be mailed out to graduates.

Click here for more details from the school.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body camera resolution for JPSO deputies to wear body cams

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
State lawmakers in Baton Rouge are considering several bills that are intended to reform police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.

Education

Demon Dazzlers for 2020-21 named at NSU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David West
The 2020-21 members of the Demon Dazzlers at Northwestern State University have been selected.

Education

NSU offering several free online non-credit courses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David West
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education is offering several free online courses through the end of the month.

News

Petition for changing Pineville High School's mascot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There are some petitions gaining a lot of attention on social media. One is a petition to remove the "Rebel General" as Pineville High School's mascot. The other is to keep the mascot as it is.

Latest News

News

Director of La. Democratic Party talks DACA, LGBTQ rights decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat Party, shares his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decisions on DACA and LGBTQ rights.

News

Ward 10 schools offering new cybersecurity program this upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools here in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

Education

LSU expected to begin Phase 3 of reopening June 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says he expects the university to begin Phase Three of its reopening plan Monday, June 29.

News

Scrounging up rent money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Desperate times call for desperate measures. This pandemic has turned many lives upside down. Sometimes, you've got to get creative to scrounge up that money for rent.

News

Ward 10 schools new curriculum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mainly dry conditions continue through Saturday!