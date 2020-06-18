LSU announces summer graduation plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials have announced commencement ceremony plans to celebrate those graduating after the summer semester.

Officials with LSU announced Thursday, June 18 that due to the ongoing pandemic, the university would be holding a virtual ceremony to honor those graduating. The ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 7.

The virtual ceremony will be held on LSU’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. The school also announced diplomas will be mailed out to graduates.

Click here for more details from the school.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.