LSU officials to vote on renaming Middleton Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors will vote Friday to decide if they will rename the Troy H. Middleton Library.

Interim President Tom Galligan met with black student leaders following weeks of nationwide demonstrations in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd to discuss ideas and “concrete steps to make real change at LSU,” he tweeted.

One of the steps black student leaders proposed was removing Middleton’s name from the library.

Troy Middleton was president of the university from 1951-1962 and supported racial segregation.

The Middleton family released a statement to The Advocate “expressly and unequivocally denouncing the university’s dishonorable plan,” calling Middleton a hero and an icon.

“We encourage the public to reach out personally to each member of the Board of Supervisors, and to the Governor’s office, to express their outrage at this proposed defenestration. We further encourage the Board of Supervisors to take this opportunity to make a principled stand against erasure of this great state’s history,” the family’s statement reads.

The family asked to meet with the board of supervisors prior to the vote.

The boards will meet on June 19 at 10 a.m. A yes or no vote is expected.

