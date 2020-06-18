Advertisement

NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

This photo provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech in June 2020 shows a 3-by-5-inch (8-by-13-centimeter) aluminum plate which commemorates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and pays tribute to the perseverance of healthcare workers around the world, attached to the Perseverance Mars rover, in Pasadena, Calif.
This photo provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech in June 2020 shows a 3-by-5-inch (8-by-13-centimeter) aluminum plate which commemorates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and pays tribute to the perseverance of healthcare workers around the world, attached to the Perseverance Mars rover, in Pasadena, Calif.(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover.

The small black and white plate shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the health care community.

Deputy project manager Matt Wallace says medical workers have inspired the Mars mission team throughout the pandemic. He’s hoping this special plate - and the entire Mars mission - will inspire health care workers in return.

The rover, named Perseverance, is scheduled to launch July 20 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

