Advertisement

NSU offering several free online non-credit courses

(NSU)
By David West
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education is offering several free online courses through the end of the month. The courses are self-paced and can be done any time.

Available subjects are “Creating Web Pages,” “Creating WordPress Websites,” “Fundamentals and Supervision of Management,” “Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search” and “Keys to Effective Communication.”

Other available classes are “Managing Customer Service,” “Marketing Your Business on the Internet,” “Personal Finance,” “Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring,” and “Individual Excellence.”

Enrollment is available at //ed2go.com/nsu. For more information, contact Melanie Bedgood at bedgoodm@nsula.edu.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body camera resolution for JPSO deputies to wear body cams

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
State lawmakers in Baton Rouge are considering several bills that are intended to reform police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death and resulting protests.

Education

LSU announces summer graduation plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Lindsley
LSU officials have announced commencement ceremony plans to celebrate those graduating after the summer semester.

Education

Demon Dazzlers for 2020-21 named at NSU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David West
The 2020-21 members of the Demon Dazzlers at Northwestern State University have been selected.

News

Petition for changing Pineville High School's mascot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There are some petitions gaining a lot of attention on social media. One is a petition to remove the "Rebel General" as Pineville High School's mascot. The other is to keep the mascot as it is.

Latest News

News

Director of La. Democratic Party talks DACA, LGBTQ rights decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat Party, shares his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decisions on DACA and LGBTQ rights.

News

Ward 10 schools offering new cybersecurity program this upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools here in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

Education

LSU expected to begin Phase 3 of reopening June 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says he expects the university to begin Phase Three of its reopening plan Monday, June 29.

News

Scrounging up rent money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Desperate times call for desperate measures. This pandemic has turned many lives upside down. Sometimes, you've got to get creative to scrounge up that money for rent.

News

Ward 10 schools new curriculum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools in Rapides Parish. School administration are unveiling a brand-new cyber security curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mainly dry conditions continue through Saturday!