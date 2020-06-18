Advertisement

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Off-duty officer caught washing away Black Lives Matter messages created by children.
Off-duty officer caught washing away Black Lives Matter messages created by children.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTONSVILLE, Md. (WBAL/CNN) - An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Md.

“I don’t understand why they are washing it away,” student Stanley Simonsen said. “It’s just a quiet protest, kind of.”

After schools closed in March, students started drawing chalk messages on the building about how much they loved school and supported their teachers. Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten.

“With all that’s going on right now, I thought Cantonsville need to have change,” Plusen said. “And I wanted make it better for her and any other black person that is coming into the school and in the community.”

Police said an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction kept coming and washing the messages away.

“Makes me feel kind of angry, because we worked really hard on this,” former student Noah Rice said. “I don’t get why they have a problem with it.”

However, the officer’s actions have only inspired the students to create more messages.

“More people are coming back every time and we are writing more, so the whole school is covered,” another former student, Caen Plusen, said.

Parents say the erasure of the kids’ Black Lives Matter messages has become a teachable moment. They are using it to create conversations about history, political statements and the value of messages.

“I think the message that we send to them, when they put messages of love … and say to them they have to take it down, that is crushing for children,” parent Michelle Duberry said.

School officials said they support the messages, and the students vow that they will write new messages if theirs get erased.

Copyright 2020 WBAL via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mainly dry conditions continue through Saturday!

News

St. Anthony School Garage Sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
Aimee Hayes previews the St. Anthony School White Elephant Garage Sale in Bunkie

News

Kisatchie National Forest Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stacy Blomquist with an update from Kisatchie National Forest. What sites are open and what still remains closed.

News

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 2 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, continues his discussion on car insurance

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

News

Grant Parish deputy receives Life Saving Award

Updated: 3 hours ago
The American Police Hall of Fame has chosen Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, as the recipient of a Life Saving Award.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 6 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Weather

Adaleigh Morning Forecast 6/18/2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

National

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103.