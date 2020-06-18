Peter Jackson to make original animated content for Weta

(AP) - Weta Digital, the Academy Award-winning visual effects company that made “The Lord of the Rings” and “Avatar” possible, is making original animated content for cinemas and streaming for the first time in its 25-year history.

The company also says Thursday that Prem Akkaraju has joined the New Zealand-based shop as CEO.

Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, the married filmmaking team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and majority stakeholders in the company, plan to write, produce and direct several Weta Animated projects.

Weta Digital was founded in 1993 and has grown exponentially as the movie industry has become more reliant on digital visual effects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.