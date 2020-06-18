Advertisement

PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas &amp;amp; Electric officials are to be expected to appear in court Tuesday, June 16, 2020, to plead guilty for the deadly wildfire that nearly wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise in 2018. (Source: AP Photo/John Locher, File)
In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas &amp;amp; Electric officials are to be expected to appear in court Tuesday, June 16, 2020, to plead guilty for the deadly wildfire that nearly wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise in 2018. (Source: AP Photo/John Locher, File) (GIM)
By Michael Liedtke
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric was fined $4 million on Thursday for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation’s largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe.

The maximum penalty, assessed by Butte County Superior Court Judge Micahel Deems, was a mere formality, given that PG&E reached a plea agreement three months ago to resolve the manslaughter and other charges. They stemmed from a November 2018 inferno that wiped out Paradise, California, a town located 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Deems rebuked PG&E for its “callous disregard” for human life and pointed out that if an individual had confessed to the same crimes as the company did, he would have been able to order a sentence of 90 years in state prison.

But as a corporation, PG&E can not be imprisoned, forcing the judge to issue the maximum fine allowed under California law. Although PG&E has been in bankruptcy since early last year, the penalty won't leave a big financial dent, given that it brought in $17 billion in revenue last year.

PG&E’s harshest punishment came in the form of public shaming that laid bare the horrific toll of its reckless behavior. The company’s dereliction also was detailed in a summary of a scathing grand jury report.

The sentencing came after two days of courtroom drama that included PG&E’s outgoing CEO, Bill Johnson, solemnly pleading guilty on behalf of the San Francisco company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter while staring at pictures of each victim. The families of the dead then spent an emotionally draining day in court telling the heartbreaking stories of their anguish and venting their anger.

PG&E used the proceedings to express its regret for the lethal decisions that caused the fire and has promised to overhaul a corporate culture that long emphasized boosting profits for investors over protecting the safety of the 16 million people who rely on the utility for power.

“On behalf of everyone at PG&E, I am truly sorry for the terrible loss of life and the physical and emotional damage resulting from the fire,” said a PG&E board member, Bill Smith, who will replace Johnson as the company’s interim CEO on June 30.

“I recognize no apology, no plea, no sentencing can undo that damage,” Smith continued in his statement of contrition to Deems. “And no passage of time can lessen the anguish that we heard expressed in this courtroom.

“All of us know actions speak louder than words. We have taken action and we will continue to take action to combat the growing threat of wildfires, and to keep our customers and our communities safe.”

PG&E is about to be given a new financial life with the imminent approval of its $58 billion plan for getting out of bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said late Wednesday that he intends to approve PG&E’s plan on Friday after some minor details are worked out.

The complex plan includes $13.5 billion earmarked for the survivors of the fire, as well as the tens of thousands of other people who lost family, homes and businesses in other catastrophic wildfires caused by PG&E’s crumbling equipment during 2017 and 2018.

Before that happens, PG&E had to endure one more day of castigation in a bucolic community that is still struggling to recover from the devastation left behind by the 2018 fire, which burned through 153,000 acres. Nearly 19,000 buildings were destroyed, including about 14,000 homes. Prosecutors said 85 people died in the blaze, but could not find the company culpable for one of the deaths.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

National

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mainly dry conditions continue through Saturday!

National

Defense secretary announces effort to increase diversity in military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday announced a review aimed at increasing diversity in the U.S. military.

Latest News

News

St. Anthony School Garage Sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
Aimee Hayes previews the St. Anthony School White Elephant Garage Sale in Bunkie

News

Kisatchie National Forest Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stacy Blomquist with an update from Kisatchie National Forest. What sites are open and what still remains closed.

News

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 2 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, continues his discussion on car insurance

National

Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

National

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football may not happen this fall after all.