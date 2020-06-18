Advertisement

Plans for the annual Bayou Classic still being decided

A joint statement from the leaders of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Southern University and Grambling State University
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) – The location of the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has not changed. While statements have been made about the future of Bayou Classic and its location of play in 2020 and 2021, those statements were unofficial.

Decisions about the Bayou Classic will not be made until after The Southwestern Athletics Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors have a late June meeting where matters related to Fall sports will be discussed.

We remain optimistic that the iconic Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, will be played in November between Southern University and Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

“Big Tank” is Pushing to start in 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy and Eric Taylor highlight LSU’s stacked signing class of 2020, and they are pushing to start.

Sports

ASH’s Kittling and TCU’s Clark Exchange No. 21

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
With Bud Clark off to TCU, ASH rising senior defensive back, CJ Kittling is stepping in as the “new” No. 21 after making a pact their final game of the 2019 season.

Beck relives Tigers’ National Championship run

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The 2019 LSU Tiger football season will go down in the record books as they finished 15-0 in route to winning a national title.

Demons return for voluntary workouts

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Northwestern State Demons got back to work on June 10th with over 10 student-athletes from five sports returning for workouts after the NCAA allowed teams to return for workouts on June 1st.

4 Louisiana prep football teams have players who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, LHSAA says

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
By Robin Fambrough
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said four parishes have reported having one school each with football players who have tested positive for coronavirus.`