Plans for the annual Bayou Classic still being decided

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) – The location of the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has not changed. While statements have been made about the future of Bayou Classic and its location of play in 2020 and 2021, those statements were unofficial.

Decisions about the Bayou Classic will not be made until after The Southwestern Athletics Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors have a late June meeting where matters related to Fall sports will be discussed.

We remain optimistic that the iconic Bayou Classic, ranked as the #1 HBCU Classic in the nation, will be played in November between Southern University and Grambling State University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

