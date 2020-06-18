Public hearing for Entrance Road annexation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The city also applied for nearly $7,500,000 in federal grant money, which will help revitalization efforts the area.

"It comes back before the city council again on June 22nd," Grant Bush, the director of planning for the City of Leesville said. "The meeting will be at 3 p.m. at City Hall... to discuss the annexation of Entrance Road going into the city limits of Leesville. We are currently working on a grant to assist with improvements to the road."

The city says the grant will go towards adding street lights and improving the infrastructure.

