Sen. Cassidy announces $225 million in COVID-19 response funding for Louisiana

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.(Senate Television via AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided to use from Sen. Cassidy’s office:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $225 million in funding to assist in Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be sent to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for public assistance. GOHSEP bought supplies, equipment and campers to isolate, quarantine and three high-risk COVID-19 patients at three state parks (Bayou Segnette, Bayou Chicot and Lake Bisteneau). These funds pay for services required to operate the facility safely. Those services include sump truck services, waste disposal, daily cleaning, laundry and linen services, bio-cleaning between patients and food service.

