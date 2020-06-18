Tensions of marriage flare up in new Jude Law film “The Nest”
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a time where the coronavirus pandemic is likely testing the strength of most couples, IFC Films’ upcoming release appears to be exploring the deconstruction of a sour marriage.
The company has dropped a teaser for “The Nest,” starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon. Here’s what IFC has revealed:
With the isolated estate and the rather off-putting tension boiling between husband and wife, there is a certain “Shining” vibe about all this…minus the paranormal aspects of course.
The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. Currently, the film is set for a wide release on September 18.
