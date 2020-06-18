Advertisement

Tensions of marriage flare up in new Jude Law film “The Nest”

Actor Jude Law attends the premiere of "The Nest" at the Eccles Theatre during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Actor Jude Law attends the premiere of "The Nest" at the Eccles Theatre during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah.(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a time where the coronavirus pandemic is likely testing the strength of most couples, IFC Films’ upcoming release appears to be exploring the deconstruction of a sour marriage.

The company has dropped a teaser for “The Nest,” starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon. Here’s what IFC has revealed:

With the isolated estate and the rather off-putting tension boiling between husband and wife, there is a certain “Shining” vibe about all this…minus the paranormal aspects of course.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. Currently, the film is set for a wide release on September 18.

