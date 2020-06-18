Tensions of marriage flare up in new Jude Law film “The Nest”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a time where the coronavirus pandemic is likely testing the strength of most couples, IFC Films’ upcoming release appears to be exploring the deconstruction of a sour marriage.

The company has dropped a teaser for “The Nest,” starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon. Here’s what IFC has revealed:

“Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple has to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.”

With the isolated estate and the rather off-putting tension boiling between husband and wife, there is a certain “Shining” vibe about all this…minus the paranormal aspects of course.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. Currently, the film is set for a wide release on September 18.

