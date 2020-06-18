Advertisement

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

President Donald Trump speaks about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By HOPE YEN
Published: Jun. 17, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has released a long-awaited national plan to address the high number of veteran suicides. He’s proposing initiatives including firearm safety and wellness programs at workplaces to new barriers near railroads and bridges.

According to the 66-page plan, the $53 million, two-year effort will include a public messaging campaign to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Still, it remains unclear how much of the plan could result in immediate concrete action. Much of the effort will need congressional action, as well as cooperation from governors and local groups.

