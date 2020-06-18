Ward 10 schools offering new cybersecurity program this upcoming school year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Exciting changes are coming to Ward 10 schools here in Rapides Parish School administration are unveiling a brand-new cybersecurity curriculum available to students beginning this school year.

“This is the first robot that we are building and we will build,” said Tioga High School Assistant Principal Ramona Riddick.

Robots are just a small piece of what Ward 10 students will be learning this upcoming school year. School administrators have partnered up with the Department of Homeland Security and a program called ‘NICERC’ to teach students invaluable cybersecurity skills.

“Administrators from different schools come together, see something that they can pull their resources together and provide innovative programming for their students,” said Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell.

‘NICERC’ provides lessons on cyber topics and digital technology in a world where the web is constantly changing.

“Times are changing and science is not what it was several years ago when we were in school,” said Tioga Elementary Principal Crystal Furniss. “These days the kids are more interested in technology, they’re interested in robotics and so to go ahead and be able to provide that foundation for them is something that we’re really excited for.”

So beginning in the Fall, 3rd through 12th graders in Ward 10 will learn everything from business to law and ethics and how they relate to the cyber world. An opportunity that’s only available to these students in Rapides Parish right now.

“Our students will be competitive as they leave high school going into the six-figure jobs,” said Tioga Jr. High Principal Becky Pippen.

And arguably even more important, students will learn about cyber safety.

“Some of our students are not being as safe or security,” said Pippen. “They are putting a digital footprint out there that is putting them at risk.”

“Students often consider a friend anybody that they’re connected with online,” said Tioga Jr. High Assistant Principal Susan Dewees. “A friend is not always what the perception is on the student’s side.”

While also keeping in mind just how powerful the internet can be.

“They are not opening up opportunities for themselves for cyber jobs that don’t even exist yet because of what they’re doing right now,” said Pippen.

Tioga High School Assistant Principal Ramona Riddick says the goal is simple: educate students while also paving a way for the future.

“If our students are able to attain those careers and come back and reinvest in our community then that makes it even more worthwhile,” said Riddick.

So that they already have a marketable advantage straight out of high school. At the high school level, students can also earn a STEM seal on their diploma. Louisiana Tech has a program that’s directly aligned with Ward 10’s new pathway and curriculum. Students will also have the ability to receive scholarships and internships there.

