A Plantation Country re-brand amid calls for racial justice

FILE: Wedding planner concerned lack of promotion for plantations as venues could hurt her business
FILE: Wedding planner concerned lack of promotion for plantations as venues could hurt her business(WAFB)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana tourist commission has accelerated its plan to abandon a 19-year-old slogan touting “New Orleans Plantation Country.”

The River Parishes Tourist Commission had already planned to drop the plantation slogan by the end of 2020. But the commission on Thursday announced an immediate change. Executive director Buddy Boe said the pace was accelerated amid protests against racial injustice following the police custody death of George Floyd.

Boe said the new “Louisiana’s River Parishes” promotion will stress the region’s variety of attractions. That includes architecture, cuisine, music and diverse cultures - as well as the stark history of slavery on plantations.

