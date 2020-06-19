Advertisement

Bachelor’s Degree a Major deal for UL CB Kamar Greenhouse

Kamar Greenhouse meets requirements for Industrial Design degree
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -After the loss of his mom and father in prison his entire life, Rajin Cajun’s CB, Kamar Greenhouse, stayed the course to earn his college degree.

“It’ feels so good,” UL cornerback Kamar Greenhouse said. “It’s like a weight is lifted off of my shoulders,” he added.

Entering his freshman year Greenhouse came in with obstacles in his way. His father had been sent to prison before he was born-making it 24 years this year.

Another obstacle came his way just his second year in college, losing his mother to cancer and kidney failure. Luckily, the UL community, coaches and Greenhouse’s teammates made it easier by creating a GoFundMe-donating $15,000 to his family’s expenses.

“They made sure I was never down. I’m the oldest of my siblings, so I had no time to be down,” Greenhouse said. “When I was alone, the emotions came out, but I had to be strong for my family,” he added.

Just when he thought it was all over, a day before graduation, a UL spokesman said that Greenhouse had an incomplete grade to resolve.

“The 25-page assignment was given to me during the season, and of course, the season is hectic. I pushed it to the side and took and incomplete until the Spring,” Greenhouse said. “I knew I could take the course in my last semester, but I never did because I got caught up in so much, but all the adversity I went through was supposed to happen. That’s what made me as strong as I am now,,” he added.

