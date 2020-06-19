Charging cables for some push-to-talk voice assistant devices recalled

(WAFB) - About 15,000 charging cables manufactured to be used with Relay brand wireless and screenless push-to-talk voice assistant devices can overheat and partially melt.

The manufacturer said it received two reports of this happening. Neither case resulted in injuries, the company said. The recalled cables were sold between May of 2018 and May of 2019. Some were sold individually while others were sold with Relay devices.

Recalled Relay Charging Cables Do Not Have “RELAY” Imprinted on the Back. (Source: CPSC)

The cables are described as three feet long with a USB Type-A male connector on one end and a charging head on the opposite end.

Stop using the recalled charging cables before contacting Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable by calling 833-832-0053.

