COVID-19 testing continues at Frank O’Hunter Park in Alexandria

Around 300 people tested on Friday
Almost 300 people got tested for COVID-19 in Alexandria on Friday.
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 testing took place Friday at Frank O’Hunter Park in Alexandria.

The Rapides Primary Health Care Center has been working with the Department of Health for several weeks to put on testing. Officials from the health care center will continue to test for COVID-19 at the Frank O’Hunter Park every Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. The testing is completely free and officials are also handing out sanitizer and masks.

Since many people are still testing positive, city leaders, as well as health officials, are reminding people to social distance, wash your hands, and stay at home as much as possible.

“You need to be tested, you need to know your status not only for yourself but for your household. Wearing this mask, I’m protecting you from me as well as myself. So again, we’re out here at Frank O Hunter Park, we’ve been out here for the last couple of Fridays, we’ll be out here again next Friday, and what we’re asking people to do, come by, be tested.”

Jules Green, Council President Alexandria City Council

The Rapides Primary Health Care Center will be at the Garden Gate in Woodhaven from 9 a.m. until noon this upcoming Wednesday.

Officials say they tested around 300 people Friday afternoon at Frank O’Hunter.

