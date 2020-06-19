Advertisement

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(NBC15)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers,” the cruise organization said.

“The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.”

The group includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and Princess cruise lines.

The original “No Sail Order” was issued by the CDC in March and then extended by 100 days in April.

It’s scheduled to expire on July 24.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riot breaks out at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie Thursday night.

News

Riot at Acadiana Center for Youth

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Youth Center in Bunkie.

National

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Our mainly dry and hot forecast continues through Saturday night!

Latest News

News

Mirror Room

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bentley Hotel's Mirror Room is back open for business

National

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koenig
A Transportation Security Administration official is accusing the agency of failing to adequately protect airport screeners from the new coronavirus, endangering both the officers and the traveling public.

News

Junior League of Alexandria

Updated: 3 hours ago
Erica Phillips talks about the Junior League of Alexandria and recruiting new members

News

Lagniappe Theatre

Updated: 3 hours ago
Summer Camps continue at Lagniappe Theatre's new location

National

Missouri teens help remove anti-police vandalism at playground

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Missouri teenagers decided to take action after seeing anti-police vandalism at a playground.

News

Cancer Screening Van

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kayla Edwards talks about the Cancer Screening Van and how it has resumed services in central Louisiana