Advertisement

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.
Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.(Chris Hollo | Circle)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

The performance at the empty venue will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UTLX manufacturing will reduce production rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Current market conditions require UTLX to reduce production by approximately 25 percent at its Alexandria manufacturing plant.

News

Preparing for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Early voting for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary will start soon. Steven Maxwell speaks with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart for the details.

News

The History Behind Alexandria’s Confederate Monument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Michael Wynne, a local historian and preservationist, delves into the background on the history of Alexandria’s confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

COVID-19 testing continues at Frank O’Hunter Park in Alexandria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
COVID-19 testing took place at Frank O'Hunter Park Friday in Alexandria.

Latest News

News

Riot breaks out at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie Thursday night.

News

Riot at Acadiana Center for Youth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Youth Center in Bunkie.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Our mainly dry and hot forecast continues through Saturday night!

News

Mirror Room

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bentley Hotel's Mirror Room is back open for business

News

Junior League of Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
Erica Phillips talks about the Junior League of Alexandria and recruiting new members

News

Lagniappe Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago
Summer Camps continue at Lagniappe Theatre's new location