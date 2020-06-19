Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

POLICE KILLING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers called out. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,181 words.

AP Photos transref:GABA113, transref:GABA115, transref:NYDD201, transref:APHO304, transref:GABA114, transref:GABA101, transref:GABA110, transref:GABA118, transref:GABA116, transref:GABA117, transref:GABA111.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — A new proposal to give Georgia a law penalizing hate crimes — under attack from advocates who say it’s too broad it would penalize crimes against nearly everyone and also lacks key protections for transgender people — rolled onto the runway Thursday and promptly went back to the hangar for more work. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee started a meeting that had been delayed by two hours by announcing that a vote on House Bill 426 was off and that there would be only a hearing. By Jeff Amy and Ben Nadler. SENT: 858 words.

AP Photos transref:GAVAL201, transref:RPJA101.

XGR-GEORGIA BUDGET

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate advanced a state budget proposing broad cuts on Friday, but not before Democrats argued that Republicans were overly focused on reductions rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. Although the measure’s overall cuts of 11% are less severe than the 14% reductions Kemp and top lawmakers originally were preparing, it will still mean service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government, K-12 schools and state colleges and universities. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 662 words.

AP Photos transref:RPJA101.

AMERICA PROTESTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism. In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation — the Civil War-era order that declared all slaves free in Confederate territory — Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests. By Jonathan Mattise, Phil Marcelo and Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 1,014 words.

AP Photos transref:NYJM110, transref:NYFF121, transref:GAJB104, transref:NYFF115, transref:DCAH137, transref:TXMO107, transref:TXMO101, transref:FLCO102, transref:DCCK104, transref:FLCO106, transref:NYFF119, transref:DCAH114, transref:GAJB107, transref:PAPHQ803, transref:DCCK101.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-KLOBUCHAR

CHICAGO — Amy Klobuchar says she is dropping out of the running to be vice president and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead. The white Minnesota senator, who had seen her prospects fall as racial tensions swept the nation, said Thursday that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. Biden had already committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 770 words.

AP Photos transref:NYSB478, transref:WX448, transref:MNMIT221.

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT

WASHINGTON — Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy’s surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country — in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later. Unemployment rates fell in 38 states, rose in three and were largely unchanged in nine, the Labor Department said Friday. The disparities ranged from Nevada, with the highest rate (25.3%), Hawaii (22.6%) and Michigan (21.2%) to Nebraska (5.2%, the lowest) and Utah (8.5%). The overall U.S. unemployment rate in May was a still-high 13.3%, a decline from 14.7% in April. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 978 words.

AP Photos transref:LA502.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-GEORGIA

DECATUR, Ga. — With hundreds of people watching as midnight approached, a crane moved in and took down a Confederate monument that stood in the town square of an Atlanta suburb since 1908. The stone obelisk was lifted from its base with straps amid jeers and chants of “Just drop it!” from onlookers in Decatur, Georgia, who were kept a safe distance by sheriff’s deputies. By Ron Harris. SENT: 491 words.

AP Photos transref:GARH104, transref:GARH102, transref:GARH101.

XGR-ANTI-GANG BILLS-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Some parts of Gov. Brian Kemp’s anti-gang push are moving forward, but the centerpiece of the package is bottled up in the state Senate as the clock winds down on the 2020 legislative session. The Republican governor said in his State of the State speech in January that gangs are “a statewide threat that undermines our safety and our future.” Several bills were introduced to move Kemp’s proposals forward. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 466 words.

AP Photos transref:NYDD207.

SHERIFF FINED-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

MARIETTA, Ga. — A sheriff in Georgia has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine after state investigators found he had his staff working on his reelection campaign during their office hours. “We feel this is a fair and appropriate fine that clearly addresses the importance of elected officials not utilizing their public office to benefit their campaign at any time whatsoever,” David Emadi, executive director of Georgia’s transparency and campaign finance commission, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren agreed to the payment Thursday. SENT: 322 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL SHOOTING-HOMELESS — A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the killings of three homeless people in Atlanta, according to police.

— CHARLESTON AIRPORT-FLIGHTS — Yeager Airport is resuming a nonstop flight to Atlanta that was put on hold earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the airport said Thursday.

IN SPORTS:

NCAA-CONFEDERATE FLAG

UNDATED — The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag. The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games. Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 425 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s hard-hit hospitality industry in May clawed back some of the jobs lost amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as businesses across the state continue to reopen - and new COVID-19 case numbers continue to soar. On Friday, South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce announced that the state’s jobless rate for the month of May stood at 12.5%, a slight improvement over a record-setting revised April rate of 12.8%. At that point, the coronavirus had wiped out nearly half of the state’s restaurant tourism and other hospitality jobs, with officials estimating overall annual revenue from the $24 billion tourism industry would be cut in half for 2020. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 617 words.

AP Photos transref:SCMYR213, transref:SCMYR624.

CHURCH SERVICE-MOONING

SHARON, S.C. — Church officials in South Carolina said a white man shouted racist slurs at black parishioners and pulled down his pants to show them his butt while they were holding services outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The man was “being loud and boisterous” in an attempt to disrupt the service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Sharon on Sunday before he yelled the slurs and mooned the worshippers, according to an incident report filed with the York County Sheriff’s Office. SENT: 222 words.

APPLE-STORE CLOSURES

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopened just few weeks ago as infections rates in some regions in the U.S. begin to rise. Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19. SENT: 333 words.

AP Photos transref:NYBZ510, transref:NYBZ511.

IN SPORTS:

GLF—RBC HERITAGE

UNDATED — Webb Simpson spent two days at Harbour Town watching bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau swing out of his shoes and realized his own brand of golf works just fine. They traded birdies Friday morning in the RBC Heritage until Simpson got the last word with a 6-footer on his final hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead over DeChambeau and Corey Conners among early starters. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 842 words.

AP Photos transref:MH124, transref:MH106, transref:MH125, transref:MH131, transref:MH126, transref:MH103, transref:MH107.

NCAA-CONFEDERATE FLAG

CAR--NASCAR-TALLADEGA-SECURITY

UNDATED — The heat is on at Talladega Superspeedway, and not just for the drivers at a track known for high-speed chaos. It’s also another test run for security y and safety protocols with fans starting to return in limited numbers to some sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic. By John Zenor. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS VOTING-CALLS TO EXPAND

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — State representatives and civil rights groups in Alabama are calling on the state’s governor to expand voting options ahead of November’s general elections because of the health risk to voters. State Rep. Kirk Hatcher, a Democrat, made the plea to Gov. Kay Ivey and the secretary of state in front of the Alabama State House on Thursday, calling for an early voting to start Oct. 6, more polling locations, mail-in voting, and no-excuse absentee voting, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. SENT: 378 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLICE DEPARTMENT

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. — A small Alabama town’s police chief has tested positive for the coronavirus and now most of the department, if not all, is under quarantine. Harpersville Police Chief Jimmy Macon has served since 2015 as chief of the department, which has a total of eight employees. On Monday, Macon received confirmation he had tested positive for COVID-19, said Mayor Don Greene. The chief had not shown any signs of the illness prior to his positive result, al.com reported. SENT: 219 words.

IN SPORTS:

NCAA-CONFEDERATE FLAG

AP Photos transref:MSRS106.

CAR--NASCAR-TALLADEGA-SECURITY

UNDATED — The heat is on at Talladega Superspeedway, and not just for the drivers at a track known for high-speed chaos. It’s also another test run for security y and safety protocols with fans starting to return in limited numbers to some sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic. By John Zenor. SENT: 700 words, photos.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LSU LIBRARY RENAMING

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University’s governing board agreed Friday to remove the name of a segregationist former president from the campus’ main library, making the decision on the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people. The name of Troy H. Middleton, LSU president from 1951 until 1962, will be stripped off the building that stands in the center of the Baton Rouge university, after the unanimous action of the LSU Board of Supervisors. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 599 words.

FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES

NEW ORLEANS — Community and environmental groups have won court approval for a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation. A state appeal court rejected an appeal by the local Formosa Plastics Group member that is building a $9.4 billion chemical complex there. SENT: 383 words.

TV--HARRY CONNICK JR.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has spent a lot of his life on tour buses and traveling from city to city, but even when the pandemic shut down the country, he couldn’t sit still. With the help of his daughter, Georgia Connick, who is a filmmaker, and a bunch of GoPro cameras, he embarked on a pandemic road trip to meet essential workers around the country who were risking their lives during the pandemic. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 487 words.

AP Photos transref:NYET504, transref:NYET505.

ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4, six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. SENT: 339 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism. In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation — the Civil War-era order that declared all slaves free in Confederate territory — Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests. By Jonathan Mattise, Phil Marcelo and Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 1,014 words.

AP Photos transref:NYJM110, transref:NYFF121, transref:GAJB104, transref:NYFF115, transref:DCAH137, transref:TXMO107, transref:TXMO101, transref:FLCO102, transref:DCCK104, transref:FLCO106, transref:NYFF119, transref:DCAH114, transref:GAJB107, transref:PAPHQ803, transref:DCCK101.

IN BRIEF:

— AMERICA PROTESTS-LOUISIANA PLANTATIONS — A Louisiana tourist commission is abandoning a 19-year-old promotion touting “New Orleans Plantation Country,” effective immediately.

IN SPORTS:

NCAA-CONFEDERATE FLAG

AP Photos transref:MSRS106.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

ARKANSAS CASINOS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership won the Arkansas Racing Commission’s license to construct and operate a casino in Pope County. The seven-member commission selected Gulfside on Thursday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The panel spent about three hours hearing presentations and questioning representatives from both companies.

IN BRIEF:

— GUARD SERGEANT-FATALLY SHOT — A sergeant in the Mississippi National Guard was fatally shot at an apartment complex.

IN SPORTS:

NCAA-CONFEDERATE FLAG

AP Photos transref:MSRS106.

