Dry Prong man killed in crash on Hwy 122

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Dry Prong man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 122 near Parasol Road on Thursday, June 18.

According to Louisiana State Police, Timothy Williams, 55, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 122 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the highway. He overcorrected his vehicle, which resulted in him losing control, leaving the highway and crashing into several trees.

Williams sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

