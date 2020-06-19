Advertisement

EBT, P-EBT cards will be down for several hours this weekend (June 20-21)

Louisiana EBT Card
Louisiana EBT Card(WAFB)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana EBT and P-EBT cards will be down for several hours over the June 20-21 weekend.

The following information is from the Dept. of Children and Family Services:

We are switching EBT card vendors, and the changeover is happening this weekend (June 20, 2020).

  • During the hours of 11pm Saturday (June 20) to approximately 8am Sunday (June 21), all P-EBT and Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP & KCSP) EBT cards will NOT work. Remember that Sunday is Father’s Day, so if you’re planning a nice Father’s Day meal, get your grocery shopping done before Saturday evening.
  • If you call the EBT customer service number (1-888-997-1117) during the changeover, there may be differences in the way the IVR automated system works. Pay attention to the prompts and simply follow directions to access your account information.
  • After the changeover, everything about your card will work exactly the same. You will still use the same EBT card. You can still shop at the same EBT-accepting stores. You can still access information about your card, including your current balance, by calling the same toll-free number (1-888-997-1117). And your SNAP, FITAP & KCSP benefits will continue to be loaded onto your card on your same regular issuance date each month.

