EBT, P-EBT cards will be down for several hours this weekend (June 20-21)

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana EBT and P-EBT cards will be down for several hours over the June 20-21 weekend.

The following information is from the Dept. of Children and Family Services:

We are switching EBT card vendors, and the changeover is happening this weekend (June 20, 2020).

During the hours of 11pm Saturday (June 20) to approximately 8am Sunday (June 21), all P-EBT and Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP & KCSP) EBT cards will NOT work. Remember that Sunday is Father’s Day, so if you’re planning a nice Father’s Day meal, get your grocery shopping done before Saturday evening.

If you call the EBT customer service number (1-888-997-1117) during the changeover, there may be differences in the way the IVR automated system works. Pay attention to the prompts and simply follow directions to access your account information.

After the changeover, everything about your card will work exactly the same. You will still use the same EBT card. You can still shop at the same EBT-accepting stores. You can still access information about your card, including your current balance, by calling the same toll-free number (1-888-997-1117). And your SNAP, FITAP & KCSP benefits will continue to be loaded onto your card on your same regular issuance date each month.

