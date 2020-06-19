Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its Confederate-based flag. Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Thursday, saying it's past time for Mississippi to change its flag. He says students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete “inclusive and welcoming" environments. The NCAA already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi because of the flag that has the Confederate battle emblem in the upper left corner. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve says if the flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done by voters in a statewide election.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday. The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU associate head basketball coach Greg Heiar has announced that he is leaving the staff. Heiar came to LSU from Wichita State when current Tigers head coach Will Wade took over in 2017. Heiar initially was an assistant before his elevation to associate head coach before last season. The 44-year-old Heiar made his announcement on social media on Thursday but has not said why he left. Heiar took leading roles in recruiting and developing guards at LSU.

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday's order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade from the New York Jets amid a contract dispute. The 24-year-old Adams has been seeking a contract extension and the Jets have said they want the safety to remain a member of the team his entire career. But Adams wants the extension now, while the team prefers to wait until next year, at the earliest. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither Adams nor the team announced the player’s trade request. ESPN and the New York Daily News first reported Adams seeking a trade.

SHANNON, Miss. (AP) — A high school football player in Mississippi has died after collapsing on the field at practice. News outlets report the Lee County coroner identified the student as 16-year-old Jakobe Cooper. The school district says Cooper collapsed during a routine football practice Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tupelo. His body was sent to the state crime lab to determine his official cause of death. News outlets report Cooper was a sophomore at Shannon High School who played running back and linebacker.